Baby Keeps the Beat with Tekno Drum Synthesis Plug-In

New York, NY (September 2, 2025)—Baby Audio has released Tekno today, a new drum synthesis plug-in with 18 entirely synthesized drum engines offering authentic circuit-modeling, advanced synthesis and classic drum machine techniques.
Tekno is not an emulation of any specific hardware unit from the past, but recalls it as it also aims to bring a different approach to the technology. The drum synthesizer does not use pre-recorded audio, so each hit that it produces is unique. Its modeled analog circuits create non-linearities; that, along with variations created by its Humanize feature, allows the plug-in to create a lifelike vibe.
Designed to be tweakable, Tekno offers flexible sound design with optional fine-tuning down to the individual components of the modeled circuits. The plug-in also makes use of Baby Audio’s smart preset randomizer, helping to produce those drum sounds. Additonally, the plug-in features effects created in collaboration with Jatin Chowdhury; Tekno launches with 73 custom kit presets from producers including Mr. Bill, Richard Devine, Virtual Riot and Yoad Nevo.
Tekno is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC, including Apple Silicon devices. The plug-in is priced at $129 MSRP with a $79 intro sale.