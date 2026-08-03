Beat Panner 1.1 Debuts with Object Metadata Automation

Sound Particles' Beat Panner has added some new tricks with the release of V1.1.

Leiria, Portugal (August 3, 2026)—Audio software publisher Sound Particles may be best-known for its post-production immersive sound offerings, but it clearly likes to get down, too, as evidenced by Beat Panner, which has added some new tricks with the release of V1.1

Intended for mixers and producers, Beat Planner already could generate beat-synced panning patterns without manual keyframing; users define the movement pattern they want on the sequencer, and Beat Panner makes sound move in perfect sync with the beat of a given track.

Now with the release of V1.1, Beat Panner adds Metadata Automation, which allows users to copy the metadata generated by Beat Panner and paste it directly as automation onto Object Tracks, instantly replicating every beat-locked movement inside a full object-based environment. There, it can be further shaped, layered and exported to any supported immersive format.

“This new feature can have a big impact on music object-based workflows. By copy/pasting automation, you can replicate the Beat Panner movements that you love into object tracks,” said Nuno Fonseca, founder / CEO of Sound Particles.

Beat Panner 1.1 is available as a free update for all existing Beat Panner users.

Beat Panner is available for $199, or as part of the full Panner Collection II for $229, but it is a free update for all existing users.