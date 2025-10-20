Beyerdynamic DT 270 PRO Studio Headphones Launched

The DT 270 PRO debuts as the compact entry into beyerdynamic’s PRO range of headphones.

Heilbronn, Germany (October 20, 2025)—Taking aim at the burgeoning content creator marketplace, Beyerdynamic has introduced DT 270 PRO, a compact addition to its PRO headphone lineup. Designed and developed in Germany, the new headphones are designed with the intention of providing users with a balanced, detailed sound profile in a lighter, more flexible format, making it appropriate for practicing instruments and producing tracks at home.

With a 45-ohm impedance, the new headphones reportedly performs consistently across laptops, tablets, smartphones and audio interfaces, making it appropriate for recording podcasts, teaching music lessons, home listening, videography projects and the like.

The headphones are designed for long-term wear, offering soft velour ear pads and a padded spring-steel reinforced headband, resulting in a secure, lightweight fit for extended sessions. Weighing in at 194 grams, the headphones can be worn for hours. A detachable coiled cable connects to either ear cup for flexible setup, and the included USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter allows connection to modern mobile devices.

The DT 270 PRO studio headphones are available now for $159.99 USD