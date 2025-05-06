beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X Joins Product Line

Heilbronn, Germany (May 6, 2025)—Beyerdynamic doesn’t create a product, launch it into the world and then just produce it indefinitely. No, products have to earn their place in the company’s product lineup—and that’s what’s happening to the company’s DT 770 PRO X headphones. First launched in January, 2024 at the NAMM Show as a limited edition for the company’s 100th anniversary, the DT 770 PRO X has now been made a permanent part of Beyerdynamic’s lineup.

“We were blown away by the reception to the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition,” said Andreas Rapp, CEO of beyerdynamic. “It was clear from the start that this headphone had staying power. By officially adding it to our product lineup, we’re meeting the needs of a new generation of studio professionals who demand both pristine quality and modern functionality.”

The DT 770 PRO has a history dating back to the 1980s, when it was first launched, and four decades later, they can be found in studios and audio facilities around the world, whether used for mobile use, podcasts, recording, post or something else.

In 2024, beyerdynamic marked its centennial with the release of the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition. The headphones feature beyerdynamic’s STELLAR.45 driver system for high-resolution sound reproduction, along with a detachable Mini-XLR cable that allows users to adapt to new environments.

The permanent version of the headphones has been updated to include soft velour ear cushions and an ergonomically padded headband designed to alleviate pressure on the top of the head. With a 48-ohm impedance, the DT 770 PRO X is intended to provide users with flexibility.

The DT 770 PRO X studio headphones are now available for $199.99. Each pair includes a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable, 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter, and a premium drawstring carry bag.