Beyerdynamic Launches Space Speaker

Heilbronn, Germany (March 3, 2022)—With the bizcom world only expanding day-by-day due to the modern work-from-home paradigm, beyerdynamic has introduced Space, a portable speaker/speakerphone intended for corporate and home office settings, as well as personal uses.

Touting Space’s sound quality, beyerdynamic notes that Space offers two settings—Voice Mode and Music Mode. Under the former, users can understand the person they are talking to during phone calls, while the Music Mode is said to provide a balanced sound image, regardless of the music genre. The speakerphone automatically switches between modes without user input.

Using the company’s True Wireless technology, two beyerdynamic Space devices can be paired for a spatial stereo presentation of music and sound.

Drawing on beyerdynamic’s notable history in microphones, Space uses the company’s 360° Smart Mic Technology to aid speech intelligibility and freedom of movement for professional or private phone calls from home or personal meetings with up to six participants. The microphone system, which has four MEMS microphones, automatically detects whether the signals are voices or noise, and suppresses unwanted reverberation, echoes or interference.

In addition, the volume of the voice is adjusted automatically. Full-duplex-audio allows participants to speak and be heard at the same time, without dropouts or cut-off voices.

Space has an integrated Kensington lock to provide theft protection. In addition, the speakerphone offers software features such as Business Mode, which prevents any unintentional connection with surrounding Bluetooth devices.

beyerdynamic Space’s design has it covered in matte surfaces and high-quality antibacterial textile fabric; the unit comes in three different color variants—Nordic Grey, Charcoal and Aquamarine. An illuminated LED control panel provides access to all important functions, and the unit has a battery life of up to 20 hours. The beyerdynamic Space connects to laptops, smartphones or tablets via USB or Bluetooth for communication across platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom. For extended remote compatibility between speakerphone and communication apps, an optional USB Bluetooth adapter will be available.

The beyerdynamic Space is currently available, with an MSRP of $179.