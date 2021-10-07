beyerdynamic PRO X Series Debuts

Heilbronn, Germany (October 7, 2021)—beyerdynamic is eyeing emerging content creators with the introduction of its new PRO X line, comprised of both its DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X headphones, and its M 70 PRO X dynamic and M 90 PRO X true condenser microphones. Designed with live streaming and recording in mind, the series can be used flexibly in all situations. The new product series is characterized by authentic sound and a functional, timeless design.

DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X Headphones

The closed-back DT 700 PRO X can be used for production in a studio as well as on-the-go on a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Taking things a step further is the open-back DT 900 PRO X—a pair of circumaural studio headphones intended for use in professional monitoring, mixing and mastering.

Each model makes use of the new STELLAR.45 driver, based around a strong neodymium magnet and a lightweight voice coil made of copper-plated high-tech wire. Used in conjunction with a newly developed three-layer speaker cone with integrated attenuating layer, the new PRO X headphones have an efficient driver system that has an impedance of 48 ohms.

Both models come with two mini-XLR cables, which can be changed and replaced with other connection options. Contact points with the wearer are intended to be soft, with smooth gray velour ear pads and soft memory foam in the headband to allow several hours of wearing. The headband itself sports spring steel bracket construction, and the headphones are handmade in Heilbronn.

M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X Microphones

The M 70 PRO X is intended for broadcasting, podcasting and streaming, while the M 90 PRO X is better suited for recording vocals and instruments. In addition to providing low-noise signal at all volumes, the mics each have an elastic system suspension as well as a stable microphone spider to reduce unwanted sounds like footsteps, hand grips or keyboard noise. A pop filter ensures that breathing noises and harsh plosive sounds are softened.

The M 70 PRO X has been optimized specifically for speech, and to almost completely block out surrounding noise in acoustically challenging environments. Meanwhile, the M 90 PRO X is an XLR microphone for recording; offering a balanced signal-to-noise ratio, it is intended for vocals, instruments and voice-overs. The new product series features a minimalist black design consisting of premium and interchangeable parts such as capsule, circuit board or connector.

The DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X are now available at a recommended retail price of $299, and the two microphones M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X are available from a recommended retail price of $299 and $349.