Biamp Desono DX Loudspeakers Debut

Beaverton, OR (January 26, 2022)—Biamp has introduced Desono DX, a new line of ceiling and surface mount loudspeakers. While the new line will replace the long-running Desono D Series, the new Desono DX loudspeakers integrate various features from the D Series, such as coverage pattern and shallow back cans, with a sleek, edgeless magnetic grille design, uniform voicing across all models, and installation features.

The new ceiling loudspeakers match other Desono ceiling loudspeakers and have a CCEA compliant design in accordance with local codes and regulations. Reinforced SpringLock Clamps with coarse threaded screws allow clamping on to thin surfaces and eliminate metal “drop stop” tabs or mounting clamps. Additionally, Desono DX ceiling loudspeakers fit existing Desono accessories, as well as a suite of new accessories designed to address a variety of installation variables, including black edgeless grilles; high-humidity, corrosion resistant grilles; 48” tile rails; installation trim rings; and new construction brackets.

The new line, intended to complement the premium Desono EX loudspeakers launched last year, sport marine-grade aluminum grilles and impact-resistant polymer cabinets. Each DX surface mount loudspeaker also includes a CMX ClickMount pan-tilt mounting bracket or an optional U-Bracket for mounting flexibility.

Both ceiling and surface mount loudspeakers include matching coaxial, HF compression drivers, as well as eco-friendly packaging.