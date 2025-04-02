Binaural Headphone Experience to Launch at NAB 2025

Syndicate of Sounds will unveil Déjà Phonic, a binaural headphone experience that builds on the company’s Déjà Vu stereo-to-5.1 upmixer.

Las Vegas, NV (April 2, 2025)—Broadcast audio pioneer Frank Foti’s Syndicate of Sounds will unveil Déjà Phonic, a binaural headphone experience that builds on the company’s Déjà Vu stereo-to-5.1 upmixer, at the 2025 NAB Show.

Déjà Phonic, the second product under the Déjà Vu brand, is designed to transform standard stereo audio into an immersive, binaural soundscape, creating a 3D audio experience for headphone listeners, according to the company.

“With Déjà Phonic, we’re bringing the magic of immersive audio to everyday listening,” says Frank Foti, CEO of Syndicate of Sounds. “Our goal is to make cutting-edge audio technology accessible to everyone, and Déjà Phonic does just that—turning ordinary stereo into an extraordinary binaural experience.”

Priced at $199, Déjà Phonic aims to make high-quality binaural audio accessible to both consumers and professionals. The software is available as a stand-alone application for Windows and Mac OS and also offers plug-in support for Apple Audio Units and VST. Its compatibility with a wide variety of audio sources makes it a highly versatile tool for any audio setup.

The binaural audio processing converts stereo audio into a 3D, headphone-optimized soundscape. No special headphones are required. The software is said to integrate with music players, digital audio workstations, gaming consoles, streaming devices and other platforms, and is a key component of the Déjà Vu SDK, designed for OEM applications.

Syndicate of Sounds will showcase it at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, where it will be available for pre-order. Shipping is set to begin in Q3 2025.