Black Lion Audio Auteur mkIII Mic Preamp Launched

Chicago, IL (February 2, 2022)—Black Lion Audio has unveiled its new Auteur mkIII, a transformer-coupled mic preamp in a desktop-sized casing.

The Auteur mkIII has an IC-based front-end, used with the intention of providing a fast, transparent front end; that, in turn, is matched with a vintage-inspired output-stage design coupled with Cinemag transformers.

The two channels come with rear panel-positioned MIC IN connections on XLR jacks and balanced TRS line OUTPUT connections. The front panel features LINE level (TRS ENGAGE) inputs and an associated HI-Z switch.

Both channels also have front panel GAIN controls (with up to 62 dB of gain), plus buttons for engaging PAD (-10 dB), 48V (phantom power) and Ø (polarity reverse).

Removable rack ears are also included for racking the unit in a 1⁄2U space. The Auteur mkIII measures 10”x9”x4” and weighs just over 3 lbs. The unit is available with a MAP of $419.00 USD.