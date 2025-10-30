Black Lion Audio Auteur Quad2 Mic Preamp Debuts

Chicago, IL (October 30, 2025)—Black Lion Audio has launched Auteur Quad2, a four-channel rack-mount mic preamp designed to bring sound of the company’s Auteur into high-channel-count workflows.

The Auteur Quad2 is built around the same hybrid design as the original Auteur, aiming to provide a fast, transparent input stage and colorful Cinemag transformers on the output stage. According to the company, this results in detail and transient attack that augments drums and percussion.

Preston Whiting, VP of Operations at Black Lion Audio, offered, “You get the transient response of an American console preamp, plus the tonal weight and saturation of a vintage British design on four channels, with modern features….”

The Auteur Quad2 includes per-channel +48V phantom power, polarity reverse, and -10 dB pads. Front-panel instrument/line inputs make it appropriate for tracking DI bass or keys, while rear-panel XLR and TRS outputs offer flexible routing.

The Auteur Quad2 also upgrades from the previous Auteur Quad, providing more gain than the original, as well as new analog VU meters on all four channels, and the front-panel ¼” inputs now accept both instrument and line-level signals. The unit sports a 1U chassis built from brushed black aluminum, as well as US-made Cinemag transformers, Nichicon and Vishay capacitors, and more.

Shipping this month, the Auteur Quad2 has a US MAP of $899.00.