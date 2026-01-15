Black Lion Audio MIDI Eight – A Mix Product of the Week

The MIDI Eight from Black Lion Audio is an 8-in/8-out MIDI interface designed to help manage MIDI I/O for an assortment of devices.

New York, NY (January 15, 2026)—The MIDI Eight from Black Lion Audio is an 8-in/8-out MIDI interface designed to help manage MIDI I/O for an assortment of devices, with or without connection to a computer. It includes a powered five-port USB hub and supports three standalone MIDI routing modes.

The MIDI Eight is class-compliant and functions seamlessly under macOS or Windows without need for additional software. The device can be bus-powered via a rear-panel USB Type-C port connected to a host computer, or by using the rear-panel DC power input (DC adapter included). The rear panel also features seven DIN MIDI input jacks, eight DIN MIDI output jacks, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which can be used to add USB peripherals or for charging USB devices (charging requires the use of the external power adapter).

Front-panel features include a Mode switch, MIDI activity indicators for each of the eight MIDI inputs and outputs, dedicated buttons for engaging the three standalone modes, a MIDI Panic button, MIDI Input 8, a redundant MIDI Output 8, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a power switch.

The MIDI Eight may be used in one of three standalone modes without need for connection to a computer: Pass, whereby inputs are passed to their corresponding number outputs; Thru, whereby MIDI data from any MIDI input is passed to all outputs; and Merge, whereby MIDI data from any MIDI input is passed to MIDI output 1.

The MIDI Eight is housed in a 1RU chassis with a depth of 6.1 inches, and itweighs 5.8 pounds. MSRP is $349.00.