Black Lion Audio MIDI Eight Interface Debuts

Chicago, IL, USA (January 8, 2026)—Black Lion Audio is launching its MIDI Eight 8-input/8-output MIDI interface.

The MIDI Eight provides eight 5-pin MIDI inputs and outputs, real-time activity indicators for visual feedback, and front-mounted I/O for connection of new hardware. A built-in five-port powered USB hub accommodates modern USB MIDI controllers, mobile devices,and essential computer peripherals. A dedicated Panic button instantly silences stuck notes, aiding live and studio reliability.

The MIDI Eight is fully class-compliant for plug-and-play use with macOS and Windows — no drivers or installers required. It can also be used a studio interface or as the center of a touring rig. Power it via USB when connected to a computer, or switch to the included DC adapter to run the unit completely standalone.

It offers three dedicated Standalone Modes for routing—Pass, Thru and Merge. In Pass, each input routes directly to its corresponding output for fast, intuitive connections, while in Thru, a single MIDI input distributes data to every output simultaneously, making it useful for one controller driving multiple synths or drum machines. In Merge, all inputs are combined and sent to output 1, appropriate for multiple controllers feeding a single multitimbral sound generator or DAW.

The MIDI Eight can be used on stage, as the MIDI Eight can distribute program changes, synchronize tempo-based effects, and maintain lock-step across an entire live band’s setup. Built to withstand real-world touring demands, it is housed in a black aluminum enclosure with a LED MIDI monitor.

The MIDI Eight will begin shipping in mid-Q1 2026 with a US MAP of $349.00 USD.