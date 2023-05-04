Black Lion Audio PG-2R Regulating Power Grid Debuts

Chicago, IL, (May 4, 2023)—Black Lion Audio has introduced its PG-2R 120V Regulating Power Grid, a studio-grade regulator/power conditioner with surge protection.

The PG-2R is designed to maintain a steady voltage of 120V within a ± 2V tolerance to ensure that voltage fluctuations from a power source don’t get through to studio hardware connected to its 12 switched, filtered, and surge-protected outlets.

The PG-2R 120V Regulating Power Grid uses the company’s PG-99 Noise Filtering Technology that, in testing, has provided up to 99.7% noise filtering. The unit has a power absorption rating of 2,775 joules. The PG-2R’s back-panel-positioned banks of 12 switched and filtered outlets are all surge-protected. All are divided into three groups, labeled as Digital Audio Outlets, Analog Audio Outlets, and High Current Outlets. The latter two categories are time delayed to ensure that connected speakers and power amplifiers are last to turn on and first to turn off, preventing the ‘pop’ that can occur if speakers receive power at the same time as any connected sound sources.

The PG-2R’s front panel includes two unfiltered unswitched outlets alongside a USB charger that can charge most laptops and USB charger 5V 1A, as well as a XLR lamp connector — Lamp 12V, 3W — and associated dimmer control knob.

Various alert and status capabilities—Input Voltage Monitor, Voltage Regulation Stage, and Amperage Monitor—can be used for real-time analysis, as well as LED indicators for Ground OK, Wiring Fault, Clean Power On, Abnormal Voltage, Protection On, and Regulation On status, plus an audio alarm for unsafe voltage.

The PG-2R is available with a MAP of $1,199.00 USD.