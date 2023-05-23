Black Lion Audio Seventeen 500 Compressor Debuts

Black Lion Audio has introduced the new Seventeen 500, a 500 Series unit take on a traditional 1176-style compressor.

Chicago, IL (May 23, 2023)—Black Lion Audio has introduced the new Seventeen 500, a 500 Series unit take on a traditional 1176-style compressor.

While it is said to be inspired by its predecessor, it isn’t a direct clone, as it sports a redesigned, IC-based front end with the aim of providing detail and nuance as well as some features unavailable on original 1176s.

The unit’s front-end circuit is coupled with Black Lion Audio’s custom-designed output transformer in an effort to achieve bottom end that balances out its top end, aiming for a clean, punchy, modern sound under light compression and a more colorful vintage character when pushed.

The unit uses high-grade Nichicon signal capacitors, and has additions such as a frequency-adjustable side-chain for preventing unwanted over-compression triggered by big low-frequency signals and a comp mix (wet/dry mix) knob for blending the dry signal with the compressed signal. There’s a stereo link functionality, and the Seventeen 500 also sports an ‘all-buttons-in’ mode, allowing users to simultaneously engage multiple Ratio controls.

Founded in 2006, Black Lion Audio is a boutique audio company based in Chicago. The new unit comes on the heels of other recent Black Lion Audio releases such as the Bluey 500 FET Limiting Amplifier and PG-2R 120V Regulating Power Grid, a regulator/power conditioner with surge protection. Seventeen 500 is available with a MAP of $499.00 US.