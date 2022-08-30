Black Rooster Audio Debuts Free Ro-Gold Plate Reverb Plug-In

Erfurt, Germany (August 30, 2022)—Black Rooster Audio has issued its new Ro-Gold plate reverb plug-in as a free release. The plug-in emulates vintage hardware upgraded with a virtual 24k gold plate and is compatible with all major DAWs.

Black Rooster Audio’s RO-GOLD vintage plate reverb plug-in is said to be inspired by the late-Fifties mono EMT 140 Reverberation Unit and other vintage plate reverbs, emulating the original analog unit’s sound and feel, while including modern-day tweaks.

Parameters offered include control over the reverb decay time via a physically modeled version of a classic damper control; users can choose between 10 Damper positions. Elsewhere, placed after the plate reverb emulation to enable users to modulate the reverb tail with DAW automation, the Pre/Delay (0ms to 500ms) control determines the amount of delay between the dry and wet signals.

Meanwhile, the Dry/Wet (0% to 100%) control keeps the effect in-chain within the plug-in, without having to set up additional send/return loops, and the Bass Cut control applies a high- pass filter that cuts the bass at any desired frequency between 10 Hz and 1 kHz.

DSP (Digital Signal Processing) operations are pipelined using the latest Apple Silicon and SSE2 (Streaming SIMD Extensions 2) instruction sets.

Ro-Gold is available for free as a 64-bit AAX-, AU-, and VST-compatible plug-in for macOS (10.9 or later) and AAX- and VST-compatible plug-in for Windows (7 or later) by signing up for — or into — a Black Rooster Audio account and activating it via e-mail.