Blackmagic Design Adds New Apple Silicon Support, New Fairlight Features

Fremont, CA (October 25, 2021)—Blackmagic Design has released DaVinci Resolve 17.4, which is said to work up to five times faster on the new Apple Mac models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and which introduces new features for the Fairlight DAW.

Fairlight audio now has support for Steinberg VST3 audio plugins, giving access to more audio effects. Additionally, there are keyboard shortcuts or click and drag to reorder, move and duplicate effects in the Fairlight mixer, displays single-sided audio transitions as fades and added support for multi-channel audio outputs.

According to the company, customers can now play back, edit and grade 8K projects more quickly, and can work with up to 12 streams of 8K footage. DaVinci Resolve 17.4 also increases the decoding speed of 12K Blackmagic RAW files, making it reportedly more than three times faster, while H.265 rendering is also said to be 1.5 times faster.

The full list of new Fairlight features includes:

Support for Steinberg VST3 audio plugins on Mac OS and Windows.

Ability to reorder, move and duplicate effects in the mixer.

Support for copying clip ranges with partial fades.

Single sided audio transitions are now displayed as fades.

Support for multi channel audio outputs on Linux.

Better waveform displays at smaller track heights and lower zoom levels.

Ability to shift-click and cmd-click on keyframe selections in the timeline.

Navigating to previous or next timeline marker now selects the marker.

Improved default processing order in Fairlight mixers.

Automation curves display current values when no automation is present.

Point selections now flash in edit selection mode.

Improved column order and search behavior in the clip index.

Improved jog, scroll and shuttle with the editing keyboard and speed editor.

Fairlight FX meters have resizable displays and improved channel labels.

Improved audio performance when using Blackmagic monitoring devices.

DaVinci Resolve 17.4 is available now for download free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.