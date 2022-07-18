Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect Power Amplifiers Debut

Greensboro, NC (July 18, 2022)—Blaze Audio has introduced its new PowerZone Connect Series of power amplifiers, consisting of four models—the PowerZone Connect 122, Connect 252, Connect 254, and Connect 504. The line is intended for use in bars, cafes, restaurants, retail stores, hotels, education sites, Houses of Worship and more.

Sporting compact, half rack, 1RU form factors, the various amplifiers can drive both conventional low impedance (4Ω to 16Ω) loudspeakers and constant voltage (70V/100V) transformer-coupled loudspeakers. The models offer browser-based configuration, as well as the manufacturer’s Powershare technology that delivers flexible power output across output channels.

The entire PowerZone Connect series includes a full matrix DSP design offering system configuration and control via Blaze Audio’s PowerZone Control browser-based web app. PowerZone Control is an application that can be used to configure everything from a phone, tablet or PC by connecting through the amplifier’s built-in Wi-Fi or direct via the amplifier’s network port. The application facilitates control of input sources and output channels, as well as the setup of audio zones, EQ, routing and more, regardless of whether the integrator is on- or off-site.

All four models offer four analog inputs and one stereo digital input, but differ in their output options. The Connect 122 features 2 x 60W in Lo-Z mode and 1 x 125W in Hi-Z mode, while the Connect 252 offers 2 x 125W in Lo-Z mode and 1 x 250W in Hi-Z mode. Meanwhile, the Connect 254 has 4 x 60W in Lo-Z mode and 2 x 125W in Hi-Z mode, and lastly, the Connect 504 has 4 x 125W in Lo-Z mode and 2 x 250W in Hi-Z mode. Each of the amplifiers’ automatic power sharing technology enables their total available power to be shared proportionately between outputs.