Bosch Bows PRM-4P600 Power Amplifier

New York, NY (February 13, 2023)—Bosch has launched its PRM-4P600 multi-channel power amplifier for driving sound systems in commercial installations.

The PRM-4P600 offers varied installation options and reduced energy consumption. With a total amplifier power density of 600 watts and four channels, the PRM-4P600 is intended to fit small to mid-sized commercial installations, such as retail stores, bars, restaurants, educational facilities, and more.

The amplifier is housed in an industrial-designed 1RU enclosure that reportedly requires minimal ventilation space. Designed as a convection-cooled power amplifier, the device operates silently. All the amplifier’s channels can be driven in 4 ohms, 8 ohms, 70 V or 100 V without compromising the available output power.

Its new powerTANK technology also adds flexibility, working like a power reservoir for the amplifier. With direct access to the total power of 600 watts, the PRM-4P600 can deliver asymmetric power to each of its four amplifier channels as needed (up to 300 watts per single channel). Whenever needed, powerTANK technology engages automatically and does not require any special configuration.

The PRM-4P600 also features amplifier technologies like ecoRail and APD (Auto Power Down), helping to reduce overall power consumption, both protecting the environment and lowering the total cost of ownership.

A complete package of protection circuitry protects the amplifier and the connected loudspeakers from damage. Using dualCOOL, a built-in multi-stage fan will be activated under extreme thermal conditions to maintain full operation at temperatures of up to 45°C. Meanwhile,Power Factor Correction (PFC) for the power supply can withstand large voltage swings.

The PRM-4P600 power amplifier will be available in spring 2023.