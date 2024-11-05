Bose Professional Launches EdgeMax LP

Bose Professional has launched EdgeMax EM90-LP and EM180-LP, adding to its line of in-ceiling directional loudspeakers.

Framingham, MA (November 5, 2024)—Bose Professional has launched EdgeMax EM90-LP and EM180-LP. Expanding its EdgeMax line of in-ceiling directional loudspeakers, the LP models are designed for smaller rooms and spaces where they can work together with the original line of loudspeakers.

The new LP models have been specifically designed for smaller rooms with lower ceilings and challenging installation requirements. With that in mind, they have a 4-inch backcan depth that makes them 60 percent shallower than the original models. The new additions also sport an 80-degree vertical coverage angle intended for conference rooms and workspaces with lower ceilings.

Comparatively, the original EdgeMax loudspeakers feature a 9-inch backcan and 75-degree vertical coverage angle, intended to provide full-range sound with bass energy and greater SPL in bigger spaces with higher ceilings.

All of the models feature dual-drivers and patented PhaseGuide technology for projecting sound asymmetrically into a room. EdgeMax loudspeakers are purpose-built for specific horizontal coverage—90 degrees for corner placement or a wider 180 degrees for near-field and wide coverage.

John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional, noted, “While working with our customers, we learned that there were spaces they wanted to use EdgeMax but physically couldn’t—so we listened and went to work. Our new LP models now bring that focused, powerful EdgeMax performance into a wider array of installations.”

The EM90-LP and EM180-LP models are now available worldwide.