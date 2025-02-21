Boss Katana:Go Headphone Guitar Amp Gets Spatial…Again

Los Angeles, CA (February 21, 2025)—Launched last spring and then briefly withdrawn from the market, the Boss Katana:Go headphone guitar amp/USB audio interface has returned with a new exterior but the same intriguing features, including use of spatial audio technology to provide users with a 3D audio experience.

The minuscule unit plugs into an instrument’s ¼-inch jack, and can be tied into a smartphone app that in turn offers wireless music streaming, sound editing, learning tools and more.

The spatial audio aspect comes into play with the unit’s Stage Feel feature. Presets allow the user to position the amp sound and backing music in different places in the sound field, giving the impression of playing with a backline on stage or in closer quarters with other musicians in a rehearsal room.

The Katana:Go functions as a USB audio interface for music production and online content creation on a computer or mobile device. Katana:Go’s built-in screen displays the tuner and current memory [on-board set of effects in use] while onboard controls cover volume, memory selection, and other functions. The rechargeable battery is said to provide up to five hours of continuous playing time, and the integrated 1/4-inch plug folds down for a more compact, travel-ready package.

Built into the Katana:Go are sounds from the Katana stage amp series, with 10 guitar amp emulations like clean, crunch, the high-gain Boss Brown type, two acoustic/electric guitar characters, and more. There’s also a dedicated bass mode with Vintage, Modern, and Flat types directly ported from the Katana Bass amplifiers. Each mode includes a library of Boss effects to explore, all of which can be customized in the companion Boss Tone Studio app for iOS and Android.

The guitar and bass modes in Katana:Go each feature 30 memories loaded with ready-to-play sounds. Boss Tone Studio allows the player to tweak preset memories, create sounds from scratch, or import Tone Setting memories. The app also provides integrated access to Boss Tone Exchange.

The Boss Katana:Go returns to retail this month for $119.99.