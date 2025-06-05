Brainstorm to Debut New Firmware at InfoComm 2025

Orlando, FL (June 5, 2025)—At InfoComm 2025, Brainstorm Electronics is demonstrating its DXD line of Universal Clocks, to which the company has added new features.
Brainstorm’s 2025 DXD-8 and DXD-16 V4 firmware update, V4.01, adds several new features, including tri-level sync double rates (48, 100 and 120) for video wall applications. When generating Time-of-Day timecode, an offset may now be entered in hours, minutes, seconds, frames and sub-frames. A new Real Time Operating System (RTOS) provides added stability and responsiveness.
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
Firmware 3.00 in 2024 brought remote control functionality to the DXD-8 and DXD-16 Universal Clocks via embedded web pages. This new GUI allows an operator to control and monitor the DXD from a standard web browser. Brainstorm’s browser window enables a user to keep track of and change the DXD parameters. Several windows can be opened at the same time in the browser to monitor multiple DXD units and status pages.