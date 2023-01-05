Your browser is out-of-date!

Calrec ImPulse1 IP Audio Processing Engine Launches

Calrec has launched its new ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a compact 1U solution.

By Mix Staff

Calrec ImPulse1 IP Audio Processing and Routing Engine

Hebden Bridge, UK (January 5, 2023)—Calrec has launched its new ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy and a new 128-input channel DSP pack.

The company notes that since its ImPulse IP core debuted four years ago, the industry has seen a significant uptake in IP, but not without cost constraints. With the introduction of ImPulse1, Calrec says it aims to make the move to IP more attainable, offering a range of options to suit different budget requirements.

ImPulse1 works with Argo Q and Argo S control surfaces, and/or Calrec Assist, a browser-based GUI, ideally suited to remote working, multi-operator and/or headless operation. Cores with smaller DSP licenses can be offered without hardware redundancy.

NEP Makes ImPulse Purchases

ImPulse1 is designed for small to medium single-mixer applications and is offered with an all-new DSP license of 128 input channels without compromising its ST2110 capability. With a small overall form-factor, it’s plausible for compact installation sites, such as outside broadcast and fly pack applications, where space is at a premium. DSP options range from 128 to 384 input channels and continue the DSP features from the larger ImPulse core.

ImPulse1 features include a fully self-contained DSP core as well as dual AC PSUs. Twin-core hardware redundancy or optional single-core systems are available with ST2022-7 as standard. Other features include up to 672 processing paths; native AES67/SMPTE ST2110-30 connectivity; built-in support for NMOS IS-04 advertisements and IS-05 connection managements; a maximum router capacity of 2,048 x 2,048; up to 512 ST2110 streams, each passing between 1 and 80 audio channels; and surface connectivity via IP, enabling surfaces to be physically remote, connected over COTS networks and supplemented with Assist web UI for multi-operator, remote or headless use.

