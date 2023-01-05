Calrec ImPulse1 IP Audio Processing Engine Launches

Hebden Bridge, UK (January 5, 2023)—Calrec has launched its new ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy and a new 128-input channel DSP pack.

The company notes that since its ImPulse IP core debuted four years ago, the industry has seen a significant uptake in IP, but not without cost constraints. With the introduction of ImPulse1, Calrec says it aims to make the move to IP more attainable, offering a range of options to suit different budget requirements.

ImPulse1 works with Argo Q and Argo S control surfaces, and/or Calrec Assist, a browser-based GUI, ideally suited to remote working, multi-operator and/or headless operation. Cores with smaller DSP licenses can be offered without hardware redundancy.

ImPulse1 is designed for small to medium single-mixer applications and is offered with an all-new DSP license of 128 input channels without compromising its ST2110 capability. With a small overall form-factor, it’s plausible for compact installation sites, such as outside broadcast and fly pack applications, where space is at a premium. DSP options range from 128 to 384 input channels and continue the DSP features from the larger ImPulse core.

ImPulse1 features include a fully self-contained DSP core as well as dual AC PSUs. Twin-core hardware redundancy or optional single-core systems are available with ST2022-7 as standard. Other features include up to 672 processing paths; native AES67/SMPTE ST2110-30 connectivity; built-in support for NMOS IS-04 advertisements and IS-05 connection managements; a maximum router capacity of 2,048 x 2,048; up to 512 ST2110 streams, each passing between 1 and 80 audio channels; and surface connectivity via IP, enabling surfaces to be physically remote, connected over COTS networks and supplemented with Assist web UI for multi-operator, remote or headless use.