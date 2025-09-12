Calrec Introduces New Argo Surface and Software at IBC

Calrec has expanded its range of Argo M control surfaces, launching a 48-fader console at IBC2025, and has updated its Argo software.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 12, 2025)—Calrec has expanded its range of Argo M control surfaces, launching a 48-fader console at IBC2025, and has updated its Argo software.

Argo M fits Calrec’s flagship Argo platform in a 48-fader footprint, providing full-sized fader strips and controls as well as plug-and-play ST2110 and cloud connectivity.

With up to 356 channels of internal DSP, Argo M features built-in analog and digital audio I/O and GPIO, 3 x modular I/O expansion slots, and a MADI I/O port via SFP. The ability to connect to an ST2110 networked environment and to an existing Calrec ImPulse core alongside other Argo surfaces means it can create multi-console IP environments, while connectivity to ImPulse, ImPulse1 and ImPulseV means additional external DSP paths can be added as production demands change. Argo M offers ST2110 integration, touchscreens that can switch between metering and UI control, and support for immersive formats up to 7.1.4.

Calrec is also demonstrating its 48-fader Argo S console at the show, which is sporting a new software update previewing at IBC. Calrec’s new v1.4 Argo software introduces new routing strip functionality that enables users to view every fader’s routing simultaneously on the touchscreen and switch rows of physical controls to other strip modes such as EQ, Dyn, or Pan. It also enables Argo Q to support two sets of custom wild panels per section.

A new Tiles feature allows customizable up-stand meter layouts with thumbnails, while the mix minus workflow has been streamlined, enabling any bus to feed a channel’s mix minus output rather than just the auto-minus. It also adds the ability to select a different output when fader closed to when it’s open and allows users to “interrogate” the console to access routing information of buses being used for a path’s main output.

Additional updates include DAW control of MIDI on the Argo platform, improved NMOS control, status updates and monitoring and integration with Calrec Connect.