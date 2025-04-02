Calrec Previews NAB 2025 Lineup

Las Vegas, NV (April 2, 2025)—Calrec plans to demonstrate a mix of new products, expanded feature sets and distributed control at NAB 2025.

Calrec will also highlight recent major U.S. sports customers, including NEP Denali, which has installed a 144-fader Argo Q console and ImPulse IP core in its 53-ft. Gold remote production unit. According to James Mullen, Audio Guarantee for live and taped events at NEP Denali, said, “The configurable nature of the Argo surface, custom wilds panels and fader option keys, combined with its immense horsepower, means it stands alone in the broadcast audio field. One of our favorite features is the remote access to the surface given to the A1 before the show loads in. They can comfortably program their show on the system from any location, whether that is at home, a hotel or on a plane.”

True Control 2.0 will make its NAB debut. Calrec’s second-generation remote production technology is an adaptive IP ecosystem that enables broadcasters to use distributed production and scale resources on the fly. With the ability to control up to five Calrec devices simultaneously, True Control 2.0 now encompasses every product across Calrec’s IP-native range.

As part of Calrec’s True Control 2.0 ecosystem, Argo M and ImPulse V also make their full NAB debuts in Las Vegas. Argo M is an ultra-compact IP broadcast audio console with built-in DSP, I/O and GPIO. Argo M is a 24- or 36-fader plug-and-play broadcast audio console with up to 356 channels of internal DSP out of the box. With the ability to connect to an ST2110 networked environment and to existing ImPulse cores, it can create multi-console IP environments and add additional external DSP paths as production demands grow.

ImpulseV is a cloud-based audio mixing engine that provides virtualized Calrec DSP in a cloud-native AWS environment. It can be used to augment an existing workflow with additional processing, mix in parallel with cloud-based playout to deliver a single transmission mix, or provide access to a virtualised mixer alongside existing technologies. Optimized for low-latency throughput, ImPulseV provides real-time audio processing, control, routing and mixing. It can be controlled via any True Control 2.0 enabled controller.

Calrec will also debut a Type R software upgrade focused on radio users at NAB. New features include off-air record functionality to easily record off-air content without affecting the on-air mix; enhanced GPIO control over talkback; user labels for Mix Minus buses; and a large 120 channel path DSP pack option with 32 auxes.