Campfire Audio Satsuma and Honeydew IEMs – Product of the Week

Campfire Audio recently introduced two distinctly different sets of in-ear monitors—the Satsuma and the Honeydew.

By Steve La Cerra

Campfire Audio Satsuma
New York, NY (August 20, 2021)—Recently unveiled by the folks at Campfire Audio are two distinctly different IEMs: the Satsuma, which was designed to excel in guitar, keyboard and vocal applications, and the Honeydew, which has a bass-forward frequency response suitable for electronic music applications, DJs, drummers and bassists.

The Satsuma shares heritage with Campfire Audio’s high-end range of products, characterized by the company’s patent-pending 3D-printed acoustic chamber design, which helps optimize the frequency response of the ported, full-range balanced armature driver.

Campfire Audio Satsuma – A Real-World Review

The Satsuma features highly focused midrange frequencies, tightly controlled bass response and enhanced high-end response—without exhibiting harshness. These properties also make the Satsuma great for studio monitoring or on-the-go listening.

Frequency response of the Satsuma is stated as 5 Hz to 18 kHz, and nominal impedance is 46.4 Ohms (1 kHz).

Campfire Audio Honeydew
Campfire Audio Honeydew

The Honeydew also takes advantage of Campfire Audio’s patent-pending 3D printed acoustic chamber, while using a custom-made, dynamic driver to produce fast and detailed bass response. The full-range, 10mm diaphragm is constructed from Liquid Crystal Polymer for strength and low weight.

Frequency response for the Honeydew is stated as 5 Hz to 18 kHz, while nominal impedance is 17.44 Ohms (1 kHz).

Both models are constructed from ABS for durability and ship with a canvas pouch, Campfire Audio Smoky Lite Litz Cable, an assortment of ear tips and a cleaning tool.

MSRPs are $199 for the Satsuma, and $249 for the Honeydew.

