Campfire Audio Satsuma and Honeydew IEMs – Product of the Week

New York, NY (August 20, 2021)—Recently unveiled by the folks at Campfire Audio are two distinctly different IEMs: the Satsuma, which was designed to excel in guitar, keyboard and vocal applications, and the Honeydew, which has a bass-forward frequency response suitable for electronic music applications, DJs, drummers and bassists.

The Satsuma shares heritage with Campfire Audio’s high-end range of products, characterized by the company’s patent-pending 3D-printed acoustic chamber design, which helps optimize the frequency response of the ported, full-range balanced armature driver.

The Satsuma features highly focused midrange frequencies, tightly controlled bass response and enhanced high-end response—without exhibiting harshness. These properties also make the Satsuma great for studio monitoring or on-the-go listening.

Frequency response of the Satsuma is stated as 5 Hz to 18 kHz, and nominal impedance is 46.4 Ohms (1 kHz).

The Honeydew also takes advantage of Campfire Audio’s patent-pending 3D printed acoustic chamber, while using a custom-made, dynamic driver to produce fast and detailed bass response. The full-range, 10mm diaphragm is constructed from Liquid Crystal Polymer for strength and low weight.

Frequency response for the Honeydew is stated as 5 Hz to 18 kHz, while nominal impedance is 17.44 Ohms (1 kHz).

Both models are constructed from ABS for durability and ship with a canvas pouch, Campfire Audio Smoky Lite Litz Cable, an assortment of ear tips and a cleaning tool.

MSRPs are $199 for the Satsuma, and $249 for the Honeydew.