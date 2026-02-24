Card Adds AVB Connectivity to Yamaha Rivage Desks

Montbonnot, France (February 24, 2026)—Yamaha Rivage PM series mixing systems have a new way to add AVB connectivity with the arrival of French audio networking specialist and equipment manufacturer AuviTran’s newly announced HY-slot I/O card.

The AVB audio interface card enables full compatibility with AVB standards, expanding connectivity options for high-end live sound, installed sound and immersive sound.

Designed specifically for Yamaha’s Rivage PM ecosystem, the HY-slot I/O interface will provide integration of AVB networks, providing low-latency audio transport while meeting the expectations of large-scale live productions and complex system architectures.

“This project is the result of more than 20 years of close collaboration and mutual trust between Yamaha and AuviTran,” says Laurence Fornari, Head of Sales for the Digigram Group (AuviTran). “Earning Yamaha’s trust to develop an AVB interface for Rivage PM is a strong recognition of AuviTran’s expertise in audio networking standards and our long-term commitment to interoperability and reliability.”

“AuviTran has demonstrated a deep understanding of AVB technology and professional audio requirements over many years,” explains Keigo Hatano, Yamaha General Manager of Global Marketing and Sales, Professional Solutions Division. “We are glad to provide the AVB option to the Rivage PM users through a powerful collaboration for developing an AVB interface that meets the performance and reliability standards expected by RIVAGE PM users worldwide.”

AuviTran’s AVB solutions have received the AVNU Alliance MILAN certification, acknowledging the company’s long tradition of excellence and know-how in audio networking.