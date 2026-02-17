Casio DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter – A Mix Product of the Week

The DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter is an expression controller that attaches to a guitar strap, enabling a player to control effects by pulling down on the guitar neck.

New York, NY (February 17, 2026)—Here’s a unique device from Casio that guitar players will find particularly interesting. The DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter is an expression controller that attaches to a guitar strap, enabling a player to control effects by pulling down on the guitar neck.

The DN-SE10 includes two components: a transmitter that mounts between the guitar strap and strap pin, and a pedalboard receiver. Pulling down on the strap stretches or compresses a built-in spring that generates control data. The wireless transmitter sends the control data to the pedalboard receiver via Bluetooth, and the control data is output from a standard TRS jack that connects to the expression input of any compatible effects pedal.

The DN-SE10 can be set to a variety of TRS control and switch types to accommodate Line6 Helix Floor, Boss GT-1000, Kemper Profiler Stage, Strymon NightSky, Zoom G2 Four and other effects pedals.

The transmitter is powered by two AAA alkaline batteries and weighs approximately 5.5 ounces (excluding the batteries). Controls on the transmitter include power on/off, BT pairing, and reverse signal polarity, with LED indicators for the respective functions. Tension of the expression spring can be adjusted by rotating the guitar attachment.

The receiver provides LEDs to indicate power status, transmitter output signal level and BT pairing status, and is powered using the AD-0913S power supply (9-volt DC, 1.3A center negative). When using a footswitch, the tip and ring terminals of the TRS can be controlled independently, and the footswitch can be set to latching or momentary.

Dimensions of the receiver are 2.36W x 4.53D x 1.57H (inches). The DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter is available at $299.99 retail.