Celestion, Boss Team for IR-200 Amp and IR Cabinet

Ipswich, UK (October 7, 2021)—Loudspeaker and digital speaker tone manufacturer Celestion has teamed with guitar pedal mainstay Boss to provide 10 Celestion Impulse Responses for the new Boss IR-200 Amp and IR Cabinet.

The Boss IR-200 for guitar and bass is designed to be a self-contained direct sound solution for live playing, studio recording, and practice. Offering various amps, sound shaping and instant sound recall with 128 memories, the unit sports a small footprint and integrates with other pedals, including stereo mod, delay and reverb effects. Providing a variety of outputs, the unit can send signal to a stage amp, house PA, computer recording system or headphones—or all at once.

In addition to included Impulse Responses from Boss, 10 Celestion Digital Impulse Responses are included for loading one’s own mono or stereo IRs. The included Celestion IRs are:

Celestion Cream (112 O R-121 Dark)

Celestion Ruby (112 O Lo-Gn All)

Celestion Blue (212 O MD421 Balanced)

Celestion G12H (55) (212 O R-121 Balanced)

Celestion V30 (212 C SM57 Fat)

Celestion G12T-75 (412 C R-121 Balanced)

Celestion G12H Creamback (412 C SM57 Bright)

Celestion G12M Greenback (412 C R-121 Bright)

Celestion G12H (55) (412 C Hi-Gn 421+121)

Celestion V30 (412 C Hi-Gn All+Room Stereo)

The Boss IR-200 Amp and IR Cabinet will be available in January 2022.