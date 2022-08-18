Cerwin-Vega CVM Series Mixers Debut

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (August 18, 2022)—Cerwin Vega has announced its upcoming CVM Series mixers, intended to ship in Q1, 2023. Outfitted with Eleven Engineering’s SKAA/SKAA Pro technology, the mixers will be able to communicate wirelessly via SKAA Pro Mode to SKAA-compatible speakers or SKAA-compatible power amplifiers.

The CVM series will offer 8, 10, 12 and 16-channel models, offering 3-band EQ, high-pass filters and adjustable compressors on all microphone channels. USB/SD card recording/playback will be onboard, as will be various DSP effects and a USB interface that can connect to a computer for playback and recording. The mixers’ compact, lightweight design will be centered around a rugged metal case, and as might be expected, it will house an antenna for SKAA transmissions.

SKAA is a wireless HiFi audio standard developed by Eleven Engineering, Inc. SKAA transmitters work with iOS & Android mobile devices, Mac & Windows computers, televisions and more. SKAA is also available as a built-in technology not requiring an external transmitter in purpose-designed partner products, which are featured at SKAA.com. In environments laden with heavy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth traffic, SKAA navigates through these hostile environments with best-in-class reliability. SKAA also allows for uninterrupted audio signals which are delivered with the highest sound quality to all speakers without the latency that is inherent in other wireless solutions.

“One of the principal disadvantages of using traditional wireless audio solutions in a pro audio setting is inherent latency issues and navigating through an abundance of wireless traffic,” said Rex Whitehead, Eleven Engineering Executive Vice President – Sales and Marketing. “SKAA’s low latency ability is something that Bluetooth and WiFi audio-based solutions cannot accomplish for many reasons.”