Chameleon Surround Immersive Reverb Plug-In Debuts

The latest iteration of Accentize’s Chameleon reverb solution, Chameleon Surround, is designed for immersive formats from 5.1 to 9.1.6.

Darmstadt, Germany (October 11, 2024)—The latest iteration of Accentize’s Chameleon reverb solution, Chameleon Surround, is designed for immersive formats from 5.1 to 9.1.6.

The Chameleon reverb plug-in can analyze and re-create room characteristics of any space. Now, in response to user demand, Accentize—the company behind the Emmy Award-winning dxRevive Pro—is introducing Chameleon Surround, an enhanced version tailored for multi-channel and surround audio configurations, supporting formats like 5.1, 7.1 and even 9.1.6.

Chameleon Surround builds on the reverb-matching technology of the original Chameleon, enhancing it for immersive 3D reverb effects. The developer says that it offers a library of room reverbs and a workflow that intended for film, television, and gaming projects. The expanded selection of reverbs includes halls, small spaces and even car interiors.

Chameleon Surround incorporates 3D room estimation powered by artificial neural networks. Reportedly trained on more than 30,000 reverb conditions, the AI-driven analysis is said to provide room adaptation across a range of audio formats, from mono sources to complex surround configurations. Automatic dry/wet ratio estimation helps deliver a balanced reverb blend that can be manually adjusted.

Features include 3D room creation from mono signals; a new library browser dock that allows for faster access and navigation of presets; and 80 surround presets. Individual front/side/rear reverb customization allows users to fine-tune how the reverb interacts with different parts of the surround setup. Two surround visualization modes offer both speaker output visualization and perceived direction modes to suit different workflows. New spread parameter with automatic gain compensation controls reverb crossfeed between channels for a consistent surround sound experience.