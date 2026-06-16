Clear-Com Introduces Avalon IP Intercom Platform

Clear-Com has introduced Avalon, a purpose-built 1RU IP intercom communication platform for broadcast, live events and production environments.

Alameda, CA (June 16, 2026)—Clear-Com has introduced Avalon, a purpose-built 1RU IP intercom communication platform designed to simplify and scale workflows across broadcast, live events and production environments.

Avalon supports FreeSpeak wireless beltpacks, HelixNet digital partyline, V-Series and I.V. Direct within a compact 1RU form factor. The platform features scalable licensed port capacity and flexible IP interfacing, allowing users to configure systems based on current operational needs and expand over time without replacing hardware.

Designed for fully IP-based intercom environments, Avalon provides an alternative for users who do not require analog audio connectivity and expands customer choice by providing an option designed specifically for IP-only workflows. The platform combines scalable licensed port architecture with a compact rack-mounted design, helping users reduce system complexity while maintaining performance.

The platform supports AES67, Dante and Clear-Com’s I.V. Direct technologies for local and remote connectivity. Avalon also offers expanded IP capacity and networking flexibility for productions and installations operating on converged infrastructures. The 1RU rack-mounted design is intended for space-constrained environments and supports a range of user stations, channels and IP connectivity options.

Avalon will be available soon through Clear-Com’s global network.