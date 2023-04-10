Clear Tune Monitors CE220 IEMs Unveiled

In-ear monitor manufacturer Clear Tune Monitors has introduced the new CE220 to its product line.

Orlando, FL (April 10, 2023)—In-ear monitor manufacturer Clear Tune Monitors has introduced the new CE220 to its product line.

The latest model in the company’s ongoing CE Series, the CE220 utilizes dual balanced armatures that provide audio at a price point aimed at both first-time buyers as well as owners of custom IEMs who are looking for a cost-effective backup.

The CE220’s component design is supported by CTM’s Wave Integrating Sonic Element (W.I.S.E.) technology which aims to provide an immersive and consistent reference audio experience for users. The ergonomic, custom-like shell shape design of the CE220’s monitor— based on data gathered from more than 20,000 ear impressions that CTM engineers have worked with in the last 10 years—is intended to provide wearers with stability, comfort, and -26 dB of isolation.

The CE220 is offered with either a clear or smoke shell housing and comes with a standard .78 mm 2-pin reinforced cable. The black silver-plated copper cable features an angled connector designed to eliminate irritation at the ear.

The CE220 retails at $249.00 US. Meanwhile, looking to expand its presence elsewhere in the consumer marketplace, CTM has also recently debuted its new ORUN1 and 2 wireless bone conduction headsets, aimed at outdoor sports enthusiasts.