Cloud Microphones 44-A Ribbon Mic Gets Passive Edition

Tucson, AZ (April 21, 2022)—Cloud Microphones is expanding its mic line with a new passive version of the model 44-A, which aims to recall the classic vintage RCA Type 44 ribbon mic.

Inside Cloud’s new passive 44-A, the ribbon motor design remains true to the original 44, handcrafted to the original’s specifications; however, everything else has been upgraded using current-day materials, manufacturing processes and technology.

The new mic sports an all-black “midnight” finish, and is intended to channel the personality of the original while provide the clarity and reliability that come with a newly built mic. In order to provide as much flexibility as possible, each Cloud 44 ships with its own Cloudlifter CL-1 Mic Activator in a matching “midnight edition” black finish, providing the option of instantly converting the 44 to an active ribbon whenever desired. A shock mount is also included.

“I’m a ribbon mic fanatic, so this represents a major labor of love for me,” said Rodger Cloud, the company’s founder. “You wouldn’t believe the number of times we’ve been asked to offer a passive version of our flagship 44-A over the past few years, so we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this latest addition to our family.”

The Cloud 44 has a $1,499 MAP (US), and is available immediately.