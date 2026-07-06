Coda Audio APSi-Pro Range Debuts

Richmond, CA (July 6, 2026)—Coda Audio has introduced APSi-Pro, a purpose-built, high output, progressive line source platform intended for use in fixed, permanent installation projects like stadiums, arenas, clubs and more.

Taking inspiration from the company’s existing APS-Pro Series touring system, the APSi version is lighter, cleaner and eschews unnecessary touring hardware. It can also be built with a variety of weather-protection options, from outdoor finishes to full marine-grade treatment, along with custom color choices to match architectural requirements.

An APSi-Pro system is built from system blocks that combine to form tailored arrays for each venue. Each block, APSi-Pro-D or APSi-Pro-S, is designed to be a predictable building element—10° and 30° vertical respectively. Installers choose the blocks that match the coverage requirement and assemble them into a coherent curved line-source array. APSi-Pro can also be assembled into horizontal arrays

APSi-Pro’s output directivity is controlled by magnetic Instafit APS-Couplers which combine all the acoustic elements of the loudspeaker into a single, pattern-controlled wavefront. Horizontal or vertical coverage, depending on the system’s deployment, can be changed between 60°, 90° and 120°, and asymmetrical configurations of 75°, 90°, 100°, and 105° by using different Instafit coupler configurations.

As with APS-Pro, the dual 10” low frequency drivers are mounted on an aluminum baffle – CODA’s Dynamic Airflow Cooling (DAC). DAC reportedly allows for higher power handling and more headroom at low frequencies. Each cabinet has an AES power rating of 1400W and a peak SPL of 144 dB (A weighted) per cabinet. Low frequency extends to 50 Hz at -6 dB.