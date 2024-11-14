CODA Audio HOPS10-Pro Debuts with Two Versions

CODA Audio has rounded out its HOPS-Pro range with the final new addition, the HOPS10-Pro, available in separate versions for touring and installation use.

New York, NY (November 14, 2024)—CODA Audio has rounded out its HOPS-Pro range with the final new addition, the HOPS10-Pro, available in separate versions for touring and installation use.

In both instances, the HOPS10-Pro is a high-output, three-way point source loudspeaker sporting a triaxial design based around dual 10” neodymium cone drivers, LF drivers, and a 1.4” coaxial neodymium mid/high driver, aligned in the expectation of providing users with a coherent and uniform wavefront.

The new HOPS10-Pro models join the existing HOPS7-Pro and HOPS12-Pro in the range. HOPS10-Pro deploys the same low-frequency drivers found in the CiRAY line array, and also features CODA’s latest DAC (Dynamic Airflow Cooling) technology, said to improve heat dissipation, reduce power compression, and hit a top SPL of 144 dB.

The new speakers feature a compact design (280mm x 674mm x 380mm, weighing less than 22kg), with the HOPS10T-Pro touring version having a Quick Release Grille and Instafit Rotateable Waveguide, with an 80° x 50° dispersion pattern. However, both versions are IP54/55-rated and come with flexible mounting options, and can likewise be used as a high output stage monitor.

David Webster, Global Sales and Marketing Director at CODA Audio comments, “The launch of HOPS10-Pro means we now meet every conceivable requirement in the area of point source loudspeakers.”