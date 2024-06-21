Coda Audio HOPS7-Pro Loudspeaker Debuts

Coda Audio has introduced the HOPS7-Pro, adding on to its HOPS-Pro range of loudspeakers.

New York, NY (June 21, 2024)—Coda Audio has introduced the HOPS7-Pro, adding on to its HOPS-Pro (high output point source) range of loudspeakers.

As the smallest offering in the line, measuring 518mm x 190mm x 273mm and weighing 9.2kg, the high output, 2-way full range unit sports a 1.75” mid/high ring-diaphragm neodymium driver and dual 6.5” neodymium ultra-low distortion cone drivers, and is said to provide high power handling of 1000W (AES).

The HOPS7-Pro features Coda’s latest DAC (Dynamic Airflow Cooling) technology, which the company says improves heat dissipation, reducing power compression, and increasing maximum achievable SPL to 139 dB.

The speaker is built around instafit rotatable waveguides behind a quick-release grille that can be removed without tools. Rotating the waveguide gives directivity options of 80° x 50° and 120° x 60° in portrait or landscape orientations.

A variety of hardware options are available for the HOPS7-Pro, allowing it to be deployed in vertical and horizontal orientations. Given its size, the speaker can be mounted on an M10 threaded speaker pole, and the cabinet design adds further flexibility by enabling the unit to be use as an extremely compact high-output stage monitor.