Coda Audio Unveils Space Hub Producer Immersive Software

United Kingdom (September 2, 2025)—With increasing demand across the industry for immersive audio options in installations and live sound environments, Coda Audio has launched its new Space Hub Producer software, which enables users to build immersive sound fields using their own computer and audio hardware.

The software doubles as an update for the company’s Space Hub immersive sound processor, providing new functionality and features. Space Hub is Coda’s 19”/3U immersive processor which allows users to build audio experiences in three dimensions.

The fully-functional, downloadable version of the Space Hub software will allow sound designers to plan and preview immersive audio environments in pre-production facilities. It is also intended for educational and training purposes.

The software is reportedly identical to the software used in the Space Hub engine, when installed on the user’s computer Space Hub Producer offers 128 input channels. These can be sourced live from the user’s interfaces of choice, or from internal computer playback. The object-based platform—each input or group of inputs becomes an audio ‘object’—allows users to place objects anywhere in a three-dimensional audio space; objects can remain fixed or move. Snapshots, routines, and movement can all be live or triggered by MIDI or OSC, and it can be used in combination with performer tracking systems. The software also includes a reverb engine and downmix facility.

For Space Hub Producer, output is restricted to 16 channels and the software does not have direct help and support from Coda Audio.

New additions to the platform include 3D View, new tracker integration, presets for Zactrack, Stagetracker, PSN & RTTrPM, improved OSC command library, and new additional panning algorithms.