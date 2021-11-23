CODA Audio LINUS12C Amplifier Launches

Hannover, Germany (November 23, 2021) — CODA Audio has introduced its new LINUS12C amplifier, intended for touring, permanent installation, corporate AV and portable applications.

LINUS12C utilizes technology contained within the company’s flagship LINUS14 model, contains a class D-IC output stage topology and offers numerous factory presets for all appropriate CODA systems. The latest version of Linus Control (v2.2.33) is available to download today and contains the implementation of new amplifier model LINUS12C.

The unit is a four-channel DSP, network and amplifier that delivers 4 x 3000 W of power in a lightweight, 19”/2U package. LINUS CORE, its SHARC floating point DSP processor, provides processing power enabling the integration of audio algorithms. The signal processing includes IIR and phase linear DS-FIR filters, as well as look-ahead and frequency dependent limiters for ensuring system headroom under heavy use conditions.

“Our R&D team deserves huge credit for bringing LINUS12C to the table during very challenging times,” said CODA Audio global director of Marketing David Webster. “We’re determined to remain ahead of the game to ensure that our customers always have exactly what they need, when they need it. The LINUS12C is a significant development within our range that caters for a very broad spectrum of applications, and maintains the very highest standards of quality you’d expect from CODA Audio.”