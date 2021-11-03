CODA Audio Space Hub Immersive Processor Launches

New York, NY (November 3, 2021)—CODA Audio has launched its new immersive processor, Space Hub, which works within CODA’s Space Immersive System Solution, using spatial audio algorithms to aid the positioning and movement of sound objects for a 3D immersive listening experience. Intended for use in theatres, houses of worship, live venues and production studios, it can render up to 128 audio sources into 128 outputs.

Space Hub was recently beta-tested at the recent Utopia Festival electronic music event in Marseilles. CODA Audio’s partners, Ambion, Concept Group, L&db, PFL Events, Perfect Live and Sens Opposé supplied systems for all eight of the event’s stages, two of which made use of CODA’s immersive systems. The response was positive, with DJs, producers, engineers and fans, reportedly enthusiastic about the results.

CODA Audio director of Global Marketing, David Webster, noted, “Space Hub is certainly central to our move into immersive audio systems, but it shouldn’t be viewed as a single defining product. Instead, it must be seen in the context of the wider Space Immersive System Solution as a whole. The linear phase response of all our loudspeakers is also fundamental to the way we achieve the wave field coherency necessary for a truly immersive experience.”