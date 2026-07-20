Cohesion Canvas Simulation Software Debuts

Lititz, PA (July 20, 2026)—Cohesion has launched Canvas, its own proprietary simulation software for designing and working with the company’s audio systems, both in touring and installation scenarios. Designed with input and field testing from numerous notable facilities and tours, the software is outfitted with a number of unique features, according to the company.

Rob Kosman, Lead Product Manager, explained, “Canvas provides an environment that is familiar and contains the same workflows and toolsets that [system engineers] have in the real world to design, simulate and optimize Cohesion systems.” Feedback provided from industry veterans, as well as years of correlation between Canvas-simulated data and on-site field data, was applied to the development of Canvas.

Users can import CAD elements that represent building architecture or event production into Canvas, and in turn, the software can integrate with industry-standard design platforms, providing insight for production, integration and creative design teams. The software allows users to develop, test, and refine a system design before systems are deployed, and Dave Shatto, Lead Application Engineer, Touring, says, “We’re able to detail the calibration workflow for a particular design in a particular room down to mic location and analytic interpretation.”

Other tools in Canvas include time arrival, phase response, SPL over distance and magnitude response, intended for use in improving designs, enacting pre-calibration and more. The various features are presented in an intuitive interface that can be customized, allowing for use of either predetermined views or an interface tailored and saved to preference.