Comrex BRIC-Link III IP Audio Codec Ships

Announced at NAB last year, the BRIC-Link III features a new, more powerful processor and enhanced front panel.

Devens, MA (January 12, 2023)—Comrex is now shipping BRIC-Link III. First announced at NAB 2022, the latest model in its IP audio codec line features a new processor that reportedly provides better reliability and an updated front panel.

Newly added are multiple front panel indicators, including four buttons which will trigger contact closures by default and are configurable for auto-connections to other Comrex IP audio codecs.

BRIC-Link III includes CrossLock VPN technology, Comrex’s proprietary suite of reliability tools which offers an expanded array of techniques including improved congestion detection, redundant transmission, forward error correction, and deadline-sensitive retransmission. CrossLock optimizes audio for transmission over the public Internet, using multiple IP networks for increased bandwidth in addition to intelligent monitoring and dynamic adjustment of data packets.

The unit comes with a suite of encoding algorithms, including stereo and mono linear mode, FLAC modes, AAC/HE-AAC modes, Opus, G.722 and G.711. BRIC-Link IP audio codecs can be used in home studios as STLs for voice-over delivery, sportscasting and other situations that require point-to-point connections. With additional operation modes like HTTP and IP Multicast, BRIC-Link III can also function as a streaming server or send audio to multiple locations, depending on network bandwidth.

BRIC-Link III is compatible with all other Comrex IP audio codecs, and works with Comrex Gagl, a new service now available for remote contribution.