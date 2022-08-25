Craig Anderton Debuts Pro Tools Tips E-Book

Fort Wayne, IN (August 25, 2022)—Sweetwater Publishing author and longtime Mix columnist Craig Anderton has released his latest e-book, Innovative Techniques for Pro Tools. Providing readers with more than 100 tips for the popular DAW, the e-book serves up 24 “learn-by-doing” session files, 84 preset files and 82 audio examples to underscore its ideas and their application.

The Pro Tools tips cover mixing and mastering, signal processing, vocals, guitar and bass, drums, sidechaining, rhythmic processing, virtual instruments, workflow and more. Suitable for all Pro Tools versions, from Artist to Ultimate, the illustrated e-book is further supplemented by the fact that it will be regularly revised with free updates, so readers can download updated versions in the future. If the changes are so extensive that a new edition comes out, like changing from software version 2.0 to version 3.0, owners of the current book can purchase the new edition at a reduced price.

Providing 236 pages, 191 four-color images and 58,000 words, the Pro Tools tips e-book is the latest venture between Anderton and Sweetwater Publishing. His previous The Big Book of Helix Tips & Tricks, has reportedly sold hundreds of copies and has been the number-one selling eBook at Sweetwater since it was released in December 2021, reputedly selling more than 400 copies in its first month on the market. Since the official launch of Sweetwater Publishing, it has sold over 3,500 copies across the six titles, Max Your Mix!, The Huge Book of Studio One Tips & Tricks v1.3, The Big Book of Dynamics Effects, How to Record and Mix Great Guitar Tracks, and The Big Book of Helix Tips & Tricks v1.1.