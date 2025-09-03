DAD Debuts New Firmware for Dante SRC and Thunder | Core

Copenhagen, Denmark (September 3, 2025)—Digital Audio Denmark has released new Dante firmware (v4.2.7) for its 128-channel Dante SRC card and Thunder | Core products. The new update supports ST 2110-30 & AES67 enhancements to the products’ current Dante offerings.

The Dante firmware update reportedly provides broader ST 2110-30 and AES67 support, addressing key broadcast requirements; this will be standard on all products shipped from 1 October 2025 and will be free of charge. The updated Dante SRC card is compatible with all card slot-based Penta and DAD products.

“We always strive to add value to our products, including the ones already purchased and in use,” said Mikael Vest, COO, NTP Technology. “This is exactly such a case, as it is a free update for all of our customers, and it will be implemented as standard on all new products shipped after October 1st without any increase in cost.”

The new functionality requires the use of Audinate Dante Domain Manager in order to enable and manage the ST 2110 functionality. Once it has been set up, it supports multicast flows, RTP Transmit Port configuration, Multicast Address Prefix configuration, RX Latency configuration, advanced PTPv2 clocking settings and more.

The unit firmware updates are available from the DAD Support website, and work across any units that feature expansion card options—AX Center, AX64, AX32, Penta 720 and Penta 721s—as well as for upgrading the native Dante implementation of AX64, AX Center and Core 256.