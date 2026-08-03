Dangerous Music Launches BAX EQ Plug-in

Dangerous Music has teamed with Acustica Audio and Studio DMI to release a new plug-in based on its BAX EQ.

New York, NY (August 3, 2026)—Dangerous Music has teamed with Acustica Audio and Studio DMI to release a new plug-in based on its BAX EQ, appropriately named the BAX EQ plug-in.

Created with direct involvement from mastering designer Chris Muth and the Dangerous Music team, the plug-in was evaluated against current BAX EQ hardware through critical listening and precision measurements. Joining the original rackmount BAX EQ and the 500 Series-format BAX500, the new plug-in is intended for use in broad tone shaping via its shelves and phase-coherent cut filters.

The software reportedly went through four major revisions in order to properly match the feel and sound of an off-the-line hardware edition of the BAX EQ. According to Dangerous, on kick and bass, it adds resonance and warmth, while use on vocals, pads and strings can add air and dimension.

For the plug-in’s creation, Acustica Audio brought its DSP, sampling and software-development platform, while Dangerous Music supplied the reference units, measurements, converters, listening feedback and product sign-off. Luca Pretolesi, founder of Studio DMI, contributed the perspective and ears of a longtime BAX user

The Dangerous Music BAX EQ Plugin is available through Acustica Audio for $179.