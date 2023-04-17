Dante Connect to Help Power Cloud Audio Production

Portland, OR (April 17, 2023)—Audinate has announced the availability of Dante Connect, a suite of software applications that facilitate cloud-based broadcast production offering the use and synchronization of Dante audio with connectivity to centralized production tools running on cloud instances.

Dante Connect gets Dante audio into the cloud so mixing engineers, operators and broadcast A1s can use it with production and editing suites accessed from virtually anywhere. It transports audio to and from production software running in cloud-based virtual machines (VMs) that can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection.

According to the developer, which is exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show, Dante Connect’s features include the ability of local Dante devices connect directly to cloud services, 256 channels of audio per VM and sizable expansion of capabilities. Dante Connect extends across multiple instances and regions for worldwide coverage and offers remote monitoring, allowing producers to check on audio over a webRTC connection without risk of interruption to source channels.

As part of the new offering’s roll-out, Audinate has also. now announced that it is an Amazon Web Services Validated Partner and has completed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Amazon Web Services.