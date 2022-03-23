Your browser is out-of-date!

DAS Audio Debuts Studio Monitor 4 HiFi

Pro sound loudspeaker manufacturer DAS Audio is dipping its toe in the consumer market with a new collaboration with consumer audio brand Energy Sistem.

By Mix Staff

DAS Audio Studio Monitor 4 HiFi

Valencia, Spain (March 23, 2022)—Pro sound loudspeaker manufacturer DAS Audio is dipping its toe in the consumer market with a new collaboration with consumer audio brand Energy Sistem on a new speaker intended for high-end consumer/home cinema and content creator use—the Studio Monitor 4 HiFi.

The new model features Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI ARC (CEC) port, a TOSLINK optical input, and an additional RCA stereo analogue subwoofer output to turn it into a 2.1 system. The MDF (medium-density fiberboard) casing is said to reduce distortion and minimize acoustic resonance.

The two brands reportedly spent a year collaborating on the new monitors. In 2021, DAS Audio celebrated its 50th anniversary in the professional sound segment worldwide. Energy Sistem recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, with a presence in more than 40 countries around the world; it is now expanding internationally.

