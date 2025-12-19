DawNote Aims to Ease Real-World Mix Testing

Loyat, France (December 19, 2025)—Billed as “a studio-to-mobile creative workflow for capturing musical ideas,” DawNote from FKFX Audio is aimed at musicians, producers, and composers who want to listen to an in-progress mix in the real world and take audio notes in the process.

Listening to a mix outside of a studio environment can be an eye-opening experience; some things just hit different when you’re listening in the car or on a line at the deli. Sometimes, that great idea you had in the studio falls flat outside of the studio, and alternately, occasionally the minor, background motif suddenly jumps out as the item that needs to get featured up front.

Getting these ideas is easy, but taking notes that can be acted on later in the studio can be unnecessarily complex, and writing them down or tapping them into a phone doesn’t always handle the job.

Accordingly, DawNote allows users to send a mix from a DAW to a mobile device, listen to it in real-world situations such as walking, commuting or travelling, and then capture voice notes or sung ideas at the moment inspiration strikes. These ideas are then brought back into the studio, ready to be used directly in the DAW. DawNote is designed around a basic workflow with additional features supporting that core use. Rather than leading with a checklist of functions, the focus is on capturing ideas when they actually happen.

DawNote is planned for release in early 2026. Pricing has not been announced.