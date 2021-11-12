d&b audiotechnik ArrayCalc Adds En-Scene Simulation Tool

d&b audiotechnik has updated its ArrayCalc simulation software with En-Scene Simulation, allowing SPL and localization mapping within an object based workflow.

Backnang, Germany (November 12, 2021)—d&b audiotechnik has updated its ArrayCalc simulation software with a new tool, En-Scene Simulation, allowing SPL and localization mapping within an object based workflow. Designed to be an intuitive visualization tool, it models a Soundscape system’s real and perceived acoustical performance within a space.

The En-Scene simulation tool enables users to evaluate how the spatialization created with a Soundscape system will be experienced by the audience. This psychoacoustic calculation is performed by two different models in parallel—Precedence, an empiric model based on precedence effect and “law of the first wavefront,” and Binaural, an analysis of the interaural transfer functions and resulting binaural cues using the impulse responses of all sources and a generic set of binaural HRTFs.

In practice, the simulation models sound pressure level distribution and perceived object localization for object positions, creating a simulation of the entire system configuration: the acoustic performance of the loudspeaker system, combined with the En-Scene processing of the DS100 system processor.

En-Scene simulation predicts how effective the perceived localization of the sound object is for each listener in the audience area(s). Since localization is a parameter of the listening process and human perception – which is to a certain extent individual, and is also influenced by external parameters – users can switch between the visualization of the two models as needed.

Direct sound SPL mapping of an En-Scene simulation will show maximum level and level distribution over listening areas depending on the sound object’s position. This allows the user to objectively verify the signal distribution over listening areas for different sound object positions. The simulation also allows them to optimize the efficiency of the system design including number, type and positioning of loudspeaker cabinets.

The Soundscape simulation is part of the d&b ArrayCalc software available to download for free.