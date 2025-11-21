d&b audiotechnik CCLi Line Array — A Mix Product of the Week

The folks at d&b audiotechnik have introduced the CCLi Compact Cardioid Line Array designed specifically for installed applications.

New York, NY (November 21, 2025)—Building upon the success of their CCL (Compact Cardioid Line Array) system introduced earlier this year, the folks at d&b audiotechnik have introduced the CCLi compact cardioid line array, designed specifically for installed applications. CCLi loudspeakers feature the same technical advantages and acoustical properties as the CCL, while adding features tailored for fixed installations.

As with the CCL system, CCLi employs two 7-inch front-firing drivers, two 5-inch side-firing drivers, and two newly designed 1.75-inch-exit, high-frequency compression drivers. A single-channel amplifier improves efficiency and scalability, and its unobtrusive design features a reduced number of visible rigging elements, side panels that replace the CCL handles with flushed side grilles, and an optional Phoenix Euroblock connector panel with sealed cable gland.

The CCLli system offers broadband directivity control (down to 60 Hz) with low-frequency cardioid behavior that focuses energy onto the intended audience areas, reducing unwanted low-frequency reflections from the side and rear walls, and minimizing reverberation in acoustically challenging spaces. The CCLi system is available in 80- and 120-degree horizontal-dispersion models (CCLi8 and CCLi12, respectively).

As with other d&b loudspeaker systems, the system package includes a range of matching subwoofers, such as a dedicated flying subwoofer (CCLi-SUB), the installation version of the CCL-SUB. The new Bi12 multipurpose passive-cardioid ground subwoofer was introduced specifically for installations, while a mobile ground subwoofer version (B12) is now available for the CCL system.

Applications for the CCLi system include multi-purpose venues, theaters, houses of worship, clubs and more.