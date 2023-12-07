d&b Soundscape Gets En-Bridge Debut, En-Snap Update

Backnang, Germany (December 7, 2023)—d&b audiotechnik has launched En-Bridge, a new software tool for the Soundscape ecosystem, intended to streamline the interoperability between the DS100 signal engine and various third-party systems. Meanwhile, En-Snap, the d&b Soundscape cue automation and show control software, has been updated with the release of En-Snap v3.

En-Bridge is Windows and MacOS software that provides OSC bridging and third-party protocol translation for the remote control of Soundscape parameters on the DS100 signal engine. It allows BlackTrax tracking systems to be used for automatic object positioning on a Soundscape system, including their latest BT-1 system, by translating the BlackTrax RTTrPM protocol into DS100 OSC commands and providing additional mapping functionality.

The En-Bridge software reportedly delivers a more consistent workflow for Soundscape console control with DiGiCo and SSL consoles, and offers support for bi-directional communication. This OSC bridging functionality can also be used for generic OSC controllers, allowing any connected controllers to communicate with two DS100s, allowing third-party integration and remote control to be used in redundant DS100 setups for Soundscape.

The En-Bridge software provides users with an interface for establishing third-party interoperability for their Soundscape application, including communication monitoring, which allows users to monitor incoming data from third-party devices for troubleshooting purposes.

Meanwhile, the debut of En-Spap V3 involves the addition of new cue automation features and numerous show control workflow improvements. Additionally, En-Snap can now be used as a standalone sound object control user interface at FOH for all types of immersive live stage performances using a d&b Soundscape system.

The all-new Object Viewer allows users to monitor and control the positions of sound objects directly in En-Snap, within a workflow that supports positioning and parameter editing for a single object or group selections in absolute and relative editing modes. The ability to organize the visibility of objects, background images, and view sections in user-defined “view presets,” combined with options to color objects and assign names, aids customization. Use of input groups for selecting multiple objects for mass editing and object linking with multiple mirror modes for group positioning speeds up the Object Viewer workflow, which has been designed from scratch for object-based content creation in immersive live applications.

En-Snap V3 also updates the Cue & Show automation functionality with the integration of “(Soundscape) Coordinate Mapping,” which supports relative object positioning to one of four mapping areas and the ability to link DS100 scenes stored on the device within any En-Snap cue. A new Inspector section allows editing of one or more sound objects directly in the En-Snap cue section.

This is complemented by a new category of controls integrated into En-Snap V3: “Position Dependent Spread,” which allows the automatic adjustment of object spreading based on object position, and “Tracking System Management,” which handles OSC position data sent from third-party tracking systems, including cue-based assignment of tracking tags to sound objects.

En-Snap supports single and multiple DS100 setups and is available for MacOS and Windows. En-Snap V3 is a multi-window application with separate windows for Cue automation and Object Viewer and also provides compatibility with V1 licenses and show files.

En-Bridge is available as a free download from www.dbsoundscape.com